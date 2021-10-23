Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 989,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

