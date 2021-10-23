Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.22 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Grid by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

