Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 124,490 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of ImmunoGen worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.90 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

