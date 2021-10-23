Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.43% of Verso worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Verso by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verso by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Verso stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

