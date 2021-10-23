Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.