Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

