JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

