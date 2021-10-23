Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $64.04.

