Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $43,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $13,225,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $209.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

