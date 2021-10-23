Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.41.

ADC opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,022,000 after acquiring an additional 181,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

