BNP Paribas Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

TMVWY opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

