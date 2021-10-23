Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.