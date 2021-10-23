Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Down to $98.48

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.48, but opened at $91.87. Globe Life shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 6,314 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.