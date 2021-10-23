Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Down to $63.29

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.29, but opened at $60.21. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 7,654 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

