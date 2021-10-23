$276.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce sales of $276.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.50 million and the lowest is $271.32 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

