Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $968,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

