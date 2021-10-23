BlackRock Inc. Purchases 94,142 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Veritone worth $37,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth $440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veritone by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Veritone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

