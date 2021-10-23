BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,928,934 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $39,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNED. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.