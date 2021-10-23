BlackRock Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.36% of Peabody Energy worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

