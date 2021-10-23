BlackRock Inc. Acquires 140,384 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $40,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 8.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN opened at $35.23 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

