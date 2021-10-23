OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Down to $60.29

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $58.45. OneMain shares last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 26,108 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

