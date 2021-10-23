Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRBU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

