ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,402,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,100,000 after acquiring an additional 502,921 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.