Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EADSY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.66.

Shares of EADSY opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

