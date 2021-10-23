Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.7%, but sales surpassed the same by 4.3%. The company is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the 99designs acquisition in the quarters ahead. The buyout has been boosting its product offerings and graphic design services for small business customers. Moreover, its investment in technology, product innovation and the strong operational execution augur well for long-term growth. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Over time, Cimpress has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations as well. Also, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

