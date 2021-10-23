Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of OptimizeRx worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $94.48 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.