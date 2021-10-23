BlackRock Inc. Has $41.43 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Logitech International worth $41,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

