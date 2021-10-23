BlackRock Inc. Sells 71,538 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Machinery worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $641.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

