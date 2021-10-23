Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.