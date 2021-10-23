Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.