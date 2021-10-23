Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $2,491,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $149.66 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $156.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

