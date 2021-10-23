Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) CEO Sells $2,014,267.50 in Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of C opened at $71.37 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

