Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vale S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after buying an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

