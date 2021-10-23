SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

