Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,627,841.28 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

