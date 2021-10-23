Synchrony Financial to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

