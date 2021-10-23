AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $27.44

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $28.15. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $783.21 million, a P/E ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

