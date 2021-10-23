Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.73. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Usio will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,448 shares of company stock worth $407,915 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Usio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

