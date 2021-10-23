Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE ST opened at $56.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.