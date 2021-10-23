UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $71.17.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 372,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 211,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

