Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amphenol Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

APH stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

