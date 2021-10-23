Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBK. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

FBK opened at $46.77 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

