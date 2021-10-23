Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,736 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

