Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,283 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 87.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 945.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $227.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.