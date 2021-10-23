Deutsche Bank AG Sells 592 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The York Water were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 512.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 49.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YORW stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.73 million, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

