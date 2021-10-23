Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

