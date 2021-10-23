Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 3,209 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,957,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

