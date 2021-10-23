Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.10 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $12,898,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,039,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

SFBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

