Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Price Target at $15.36

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MCG opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

