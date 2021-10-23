Citigroup Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 67.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,147.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

